Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £224.10 ($284.07) and last traded at £223.60 ($283.43), with a volume of 88340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £221 ($280.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($238.31) to £203 ($257.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £201.47 ($255.38).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,897.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is £193.58 and its 200-day moving average is £169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Rob Coldrake sold 155 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £218.36 ($276.79), for a total value of £33,845.80 ($42,902.52). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

