Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in November

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.1 days.

Fosun International Price Performance

FOSUF remained flat at $0.56 on Thursday. Fosun International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

