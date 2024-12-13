Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in November

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.1 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
FOSUF remained flat at $0.56 on Thursday. Fosun International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.
Fosun International Company Profile
