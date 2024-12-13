General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in General Mills by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 129.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

