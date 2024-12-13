Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Genting Singapore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY remained flat at $30.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.13.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
