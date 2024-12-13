Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $506,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,186,000 after buying an additional 218,807 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after purchasing an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TD opened at $53.47 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7482 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 87.03%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

