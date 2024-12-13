Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 66,928 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $245.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
See Also
