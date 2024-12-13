Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $478,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $102.66 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

