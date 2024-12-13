Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the November 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,423.0 days.
Gruma Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GPAGF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Gruma has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.81.
Gruma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.
Gruma Company Profile
Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.