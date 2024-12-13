GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.66 ($0.02). 14,964,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,760,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

GSTechnologies Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of £32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSTechnologies news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley bought 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,350 ($4,246.42). Corporate insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

