GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.04% of GXO Logistics worth $189,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.88 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

