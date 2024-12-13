Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $33,214.53 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $33,214.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,041,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,559,758.88. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNRG shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

