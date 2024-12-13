Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,695. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

