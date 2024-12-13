Head to Head Contrast: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) and Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penguin Solutions has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Penguin Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $2.08 million 6.43 -$18.72 million N/A N/A Penguin Solutions $1.17 billion 0.90 -$52.47 million ($1.00) -19.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WiSA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penguin Solutions.

0.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Penguin Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Penguin Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -2,345.48% -1,953.50% -186.28% Penguin Solutions -4.48% 8.05% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and Penguin Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penguin Solutions 0 0 5 1 3.17

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 583.23%. Penguin Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Penguin Solutions.

Summary

Penguin Solutions beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Penguin Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc. engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. The company also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through high-performance computing and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications, such as high-performance products for government, health care, manufacturing, and telecommunications applications. In addition, it offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, the company provides LED chip products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brands. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Penguin Solutions, Inc. in October 2024. Penguin Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.