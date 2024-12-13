Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.8 %

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 88,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,540. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

