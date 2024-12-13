Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
