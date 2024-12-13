Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on November 20th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 11/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 10/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 9/30/2024.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.43 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,115,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 290,579 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,737,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 386,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

