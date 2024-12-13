Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $642,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 157,561 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,601 shares of company stock worth $15,140,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.