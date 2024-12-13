HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.06 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.22.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

