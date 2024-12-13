HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 128.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $48.39 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

