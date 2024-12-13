HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HUBCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

