HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
Shares of HUBCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
