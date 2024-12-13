Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,613,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

