Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,613,144 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 4.3 %
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.