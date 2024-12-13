Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ HBANM opened at $23.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
