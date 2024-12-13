Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HBANM opened at $23.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

