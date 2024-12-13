icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) Insider Buys A$220,000.00 in Stock

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Clinton Snow bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$220,000.00 ($140,127.39).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

icetana Limited, a Software as a Service software company, provides video analytics solutions in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company engages in the development and commercialization of icetana Solution, an AI-assisted video surveillance software using machine learning to provide automated real-time anomalous event detection.

