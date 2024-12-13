ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.56.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $331,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,954,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,245.63. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,869,878. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.