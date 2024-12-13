IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
IHI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY remained flat at $13.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. IHI has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.
IHI Company Profile
