Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Iluka Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Iluka Resources stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Iluka Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

