Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMNN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on IMNN
Imunon Price Performance
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.