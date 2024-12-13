Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMNN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Imunon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon Company Profile

NASDAQ IMNN opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.12. Imunon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

