InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of INND traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 336,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnerScope Hearing Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.