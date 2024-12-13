InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INND traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 336,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

