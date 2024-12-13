Insider Buying: American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Purchases 131,500 Shares of Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 131,500 shares of American Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,742.20.
Andrew William Bowering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Andrew William Bowering sold 50,000 shares of American Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.
American Lithium Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CVE LI opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.30. American Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
