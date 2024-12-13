Insider Buying: DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Acquires 205,149 Shares of Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 205,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,940.75. The trade was a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DSS Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 58,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. DSS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of DSS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of DSS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

