Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$134,332.80 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,332.80.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Morguard Corporation acquired 7,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morguard Corporation purchased 17,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Morguard Corporation acquired 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,028.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 1,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Morguard Corporation bought 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Morguard Corporation purchased 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.54 per share, with a total value of C$184,405.41.

On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation acquired 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$45,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,227.30.

On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

