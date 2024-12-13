Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 581,588 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
