Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells 5,325 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.19. 1,317,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
