Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells 5,325 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.19. 1,317,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

