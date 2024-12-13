Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $21,746.16 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $21,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,556.36. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $302.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.