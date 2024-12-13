Insider Selling: Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $12,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,327.49. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Trompeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of Sphere 3D stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of ANY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 873,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,729. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

