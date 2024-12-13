Insider Selling: TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Sells $461,500.00 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,636.22. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TSSI stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.92. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $12.99.
