Insider Selling: TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) CEO Sells $461,500.00 in Stock

TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,636.22. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.92. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

