Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $41,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $27,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Invesco by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 516,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.