iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the November 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,643,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,608,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

