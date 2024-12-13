iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AOA stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

