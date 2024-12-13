iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $123.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

