iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as high as $46.84. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 9,305 shares trading hands.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.