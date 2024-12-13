iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 117.9% in November

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the November 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 140,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

