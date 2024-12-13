J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 712.01 ($9.03) and traded as low as GBX 603.50 ($7.65). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.67), with a volume of 227,308 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 654.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 712.01. The company has a market cap of £747.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,551.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

