James Smith Purchases 30,500 Shares of DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) insider James Smith acquired 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$65,117.50 ($41,476.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

DRA Global Limited operates as a multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery, and operations management company focused on the mining, mineral, and metal sectors worldwide. It offers project development services, including concept development, preliminary economic assessments, study development, feasibility studies, economic and project evaluation, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, sustainability solutions, and front-end solutions, as well as mineral economics evaluation and advisory services.

