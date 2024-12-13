Jane Street Group LLC Invests $9.26 Million in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GWX stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

