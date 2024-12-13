Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.53% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

