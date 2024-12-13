Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JEXYY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Jiangsu Expressway has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.