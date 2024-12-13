Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JEXYY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Jiangsu Expressway has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
