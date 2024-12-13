JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE WSR opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

