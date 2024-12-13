Jonathan Neman Sells 51,128 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 51,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $1,973,540.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,506,800.80. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Jonathan Neman sold 33,444 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,343,111.04.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jonathan Neman sold 41,805 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,091.05.
- On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Neman sold 14,745 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $663,525.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Jonathan Neman sold 20,937 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $838,108.11.
- On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,410.10.
- On Friday, September 13th, Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60.
NYSE:SG opened at $37.73 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 2.32.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
