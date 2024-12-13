JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.77) to GBX 535 ($6.78) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.9 %

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 413.20 ($5.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 444.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.15. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 491 ($6.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,705.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

