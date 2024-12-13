JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.77) to GBX 535 ($6.78) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QQ
QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.9 %
QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.