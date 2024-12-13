JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JGLO opened at $63.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $64.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

